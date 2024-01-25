Making the Greatest Medical Library in America: The Pamphlet Press

A new online exhibition, Making the Greatest Medical Library in America, showcases a selection of 19th century pamphlets acquired early in the NLM’s history from the private library of renowned French physician Claude Bernard. The exhibition also celebrates the NLM’s work collecting and preserving the world’s medical knowledge. This post is the first in a series that expands upon topics explored in the exhibition.

We are, in this century, accustomed to getting our information immediately. Radio and television are too slow, and paper is often out of the question. Our pockets hold devices that ring and buzz and blink with the latest news. Social media, RSS feeds, and blogs have rushed information to us at a breathless pace. Even scholarly communication must be faster. Electronic journals have shouldered print out of the way, and if even e-journals are too slow, there is pre-publication access. We simply cannot wait. Something, of course, has been sacrificed for this speed. Could it be intellectual rigor? How can one peer review a social media post? With handles and aliases, do we even know our sources?

It was not always like this. In the 19th and 20th centuries, print was king, and nothing was quite real until you could read it. Early medical conference “proceedings” were just that: a printed report of what was said, who was listening, and what questions were asked by the audience. Such publications appeared quarterly, which seemed often enough at the time, or at least one supposes. Journal articles, more or less peer-reviewed, were available as well (the first peer-reviewed scientific journal appeared in England in 1665). An entire book would take longer, and its distribution would be far narrower, since the costs to produce and purchase were much higher. As the 19th century wore on, there were both the need and the technology to produce something faster and more nimbly. And so, the scientific and medical pamphlet presses were born.

Librarians and bibliographers can define “pamphlet” with a fair amount of precision: small format and size, short in length (usually less than 50 pages), cheaply bound in paper wrappers, if in fact they were bound at all. They were ephemeral—not really designed to last at all. There are subsets: offprints (reprints of single journal articles, sometimes revised, often not) and doctoral dissertations, from a time when medical students distributed printed copies of their theses in advance of a VERY public defense. Particularly successful or controversial dissertations could be reprinted as pamphlets for a wider audience.

Pamphlets themselves were not new when French physician Claude Bernard (1813­–1878) started collecting. In the political and theological arenas, they had existed since the introduction of printing into Europe in the 15th century. However, in many ways, these very early pamphlets were more than a bit sketchy. In a European world just coming to terms with print and a gradually growing level of literacy, the time-honored way to make a public statement was to post a proclamation in a very public place and have someone read it to the (presumed) crowd. This sounds like a royal act, but it wasn’t limited to the officialdom. Brave enough citizens could post things too. Think of Martin Luther and the church door in Wittenberg. The “95 Theses” had been printed as a broadside—a poster—and all Luther needed was a hammer, some nails, and a willingness to face the consequences, all of which he apparently possessed. Broadsides were cumbersome and not very subtle. But, if you took that single sheet and folded it two or three times (quarto or octavo format), you had a cheap, compact, convenient, pocket-sized (for easy concealment, if needed) way of distributing a short text. A sheet folded in octavo (three times) needed to be run through the printing press only twice, once for each side, but gave you a sixteen-page pamphlet, with minimal cutting and sewing. Controversial content or not, pamphlets became the cheap, quick way of sharing ideas.

The immediacy and low cost that pamphlets provided only got better as printing technology advanced. The mechanization of printing during the Industrial Revolution brought steam-powered iron presses, stereotype printing plates, and machine-made paper. Railroads and steamships made far wider distribution networks profitable. Bound books became cheaper too, but they were more expensive for short works. Books needed to be bound, if only temporarily, for sale when industrialized printing got moving. Pamphlets needed only a stitch or two in the gutter fold (later staples were used). Even cheaper was sewing straight down through the face of the page. This is technically called “stabbing,” and it prevents the pamphlets from opening fully, with the occasional loss of text. But who really cared? After all, a pamphlet was meant to be read once or twice, and then discarded. If the text was really important, wouldn’t it reappear in a book at some point?

This brings us back to what is remarkable about the Claude Bernard collection. For whatever reason, and at some expense, he decided to bind his pamphlets together, organizing them in some fashion, even if only to create stable physical volumes, bound by similar size. The ephemeral was to be made permanent, and the elusive format preserved.

