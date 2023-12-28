At Holiday Time

By Elizabeth A. Mullen and Susan L. Speaker ~

Science and medicine wait for no one. They demand much from their practitioners and don’t always allow for a regular schedule or calendar. But holiday cheer finds a way, even within the daily whirl of often challenging hospital cases and intensive laboratory research.

The National Library of Medicine holds the papers of a number of scientists and doctors who achieved great success and influence in their chosen fields. These papers reveal the steps and stages of their clinical or laboratory work, through their published articles and often through correspondence and other interactions with colleagues, public figures, and media. But scientists and doctors are people too, and their papers also can include fragments of their time with family and friends.

Some of the holiday cards preserved in the NLM collection provide glimpses of personality and humor, and often demonstrate ties to particular locations.

American surgeon Dr. Henry Swan II (1913–1996) pioneered the use of hypothermia—cooling patients to a very low body temperature—to make possible the first open-heart surgeries. These two homemade cards, drawn by Dr. Swan himself, celebrate fun and family.

Season’s Greeting’s from the Swans, 1941 National Library of Medicine #101584933X125 Merry Christmas and Happy New Year – The Swans, 1949 National Library of Medicine #101584933X132

NIH microbiologist and bacteriologist, Dr. Sarah Stewart (1906–1977) was known for her discovery that certain virus strains can jump between species and produce cancers in other hosts. She received her M.D. from Georgetown University in 1949 and was its first female medical school graduate. There are several holiday cards preserved in her papers, in this one the sender expresses admiration and goodwill.

Christmas card to Sarah Stewart, ca. 1971, National Library of Medicine #2935039RX14 Christmas message to Sarah Stewart, ca. 1971, National Library of Medicine #2935039RX14 Dr. Sarah Stewart— Your picture was in our paper and also such an interesting article about the wonderful work you are doing. Could it be that you are the same Sarah Stewart who went to Central High School with me, and we graduated in 1919 in Memphis? May God bless you in your work. Minta Baker Yarbrough

Dr. Florence Sabin (1871–1953) was an American anatomist and medical researcher. Her excellent and innovative work on the origins of the lymphatic system, blood cells, and immune system cells, and on the pathology of tuberculosis was well-recognized during her lifetime. She was also a trailblazer for women in science. In her retirement years, she pursued a second career as a public health activist in her home state of Colorado, and in 1951 received a Lasker Award for this work. Sabin always sent Christmas cards with photographs of Colorado scenes.

On back of this photograph Sabin wrote:

Dear Miss Eusey, My card is late but it brings my best love—thanks so much for your good letter. I shall keep it and treasure it. The Pictorial Review luncheon was delightful—Dr. Flexner said that it was the most delightful occasion of this sort that he ever attended. He made a delightful speech, as did Mrs. Vincents. Dr. Flexner said that he was a feminist and treated women exactly as he did men. Which was very nice, I think. < With a very merry Christmas, Florence R. Sabin.

Dr. Wilbur Sawyer (1879–1951) was a key figure in preventive medicine and international public health during the first part of the twentieth century. As a public health administrator, he helped expand public health departments and integrate laboratory science into public health work, both in the U.S. and abroad. He led the development of the first effective yellow fever vaccine, released in 1937. And as Director of Health for the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration, he supervised public health work during and after World War II and was one of the architects of the World Health Organization. Throughout his life, he was an enthusiastic photographer. The Sawyers’ Christmas cards often featured photos Dr. Sawyer took of their house in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York.

Happy holidays!

Learn more about these innovators in science, medicine, and public health and explore their papers in NLM’s Profiles in Science and History of Medicine Finding Aids.

Elizabeth A. Mullen is Manager of Web Development and Social Media in the History of Medicine Division at the National Library of Medicine.

Susan L. Speaker, PhD, is Historian for the Digital Manuscripts Program of the History of Medicine Division at the National Library of Medicine.

