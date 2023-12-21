Portraits of two white, 19-th century men overlay an image of a theater with colonial architecture

Making the Greatest Medical Library in America

Collections, Exhibitions, Rare Books & Journals, Series Leave a comment

By Erika Mills ~

A sepia-toned photograph of a building with colonial architecture
Ford’s Theater, where the U.S. Surgeon General’s library was housed from 1866 to 1887, from US National Library of Medicine, 2017
National Library of Medicine # 101706419

On a quest to bring together and catalog the world’s medical knowledge, John Shaw Billings, an Army surgeon and book collector who oversaw the U.S. Surgeon General’s library (today known as NLM), acquired approximately 300 pamphlets from the private collection of the renowned French physiologist Claude Bernard in 1878. Later that year, these scientific pamphlets, which illuminate the professional associations and intellectual interests of one of medicine’s pioneer thinkers, were featured in a display now recognized as the NLM’s first exhibition.

Making the Greatest Medical Library in America, a new online exhibition, showcases items featured in the 1878 display to explore NLM’s long history of collecting, cataloging, and communicating quality medical information to researchers, publishers, librarians, educators, healthcare professionals and members of the public for generations. The exhibition also spotlights the work of contemporary library professionals who cataloged, conserved, and digitized items from the Claude Bernard collection.

Here are some highlights from Making the Greatest Medical Library in America.

A 19th-century black and white portrait of a white man
John Shaw Billings in the 1860s
National Library of Medicine #101408954

Army surgeon and book collector John Shaw Billings (1838–1913) led the Surgeon General’s library from 1865 to 1895. During that time, the holdings of the library grew from a few thousand volumes to 116,847 books and 191,598 pamphlets. Today, the library is known as the National Library of Medicine.

A 19th-century black and white portrait of a white man
Claude Bernard, c. 1875
National Library of Medicine #101408535

French physiologist and one of the founders of experimental medicine, Claude Bernard (1813–1878) was a commanding figure in the medical milieu of 19th-century Paris. Following his death in February 1878, heirs auctioned his library, including a collection of contemporary medical pamphlets.

This 100-page pamphlet is organized into three sections—menstruation, pregnancy, and observation of animals. The last few pages include color illustrations, or “chromolithographs.” The work was written by the first neurophysiologist in America, Dr. Dalton (1825–1889), who studied under Claude Bernard early in his career.

A color illustration of animal reproductive organs
From On the Corpus Luteum of Menstruation and Pregnancy, Jno. C. Dalton, Jr., MD, 1851
National Library of Medicine #67011000R

German chemist Lothar Meyer (1830–1895) is noted for developing a periodic classification of chemical elements. In this pamphlet, he quantifies the chemical constituents of blood and describes the tools and techniques he used to do so.

A fold out page in an open book, with an illustration of an apparatus
Die Gase des Blutes. Inauguraldissertation der hohen Medicinischen Fakultät Würzburg (The Gases of Blood. Inaugural Dissertation of the High Faculty of Medicine Würzburg), Lothar Meyer, 1857
National Library of Medicine #101748642

To see more of Making the Greatest Medical Library in America, visit the exhibition online. Explore other NLM exhibitions about topics in the social and cultural history of science and medicine, go to the Exhibition Program website.

Erika Mills is an exhibit specialist in the Exhibition Program at the National Library of Medicine.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.